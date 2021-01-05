Patriots Great Richard Seymour Named 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Seymour named a 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will the third time be a charm for Richard Seymour?

The former New England Patriots defensive end was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third straight year on Tuesday.

Seymour's competition for enshrinement this time around will be Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Leroy Butler, Clay Matthews Jr., Alan Faneca, Tony Boselli, Sam Mills, John Lynch, Ronde Barber, and Zach Thomas.

A first-round pick out of Georgia in 2001, Seymour enjoyed a stellar eight-year tenure with the Patriots. The three-time Super Bowl champion ended his time in Foxboro with 357 tackles and 39 sacks.

Seymour spent his final four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He'd end up with 496 total tackles and 57.5 sacks for his illustrious NFL career.