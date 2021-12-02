Patriots

Patriots' Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson Earn NFL Player of the Month Honors

By Darren Hartwell

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson earn NFL honors after dominant November originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As the wins keep piling up for the New England Patriots, so do the accolades.

The NFL announced its player awards for November on Tuesday, and the Patriots are well-represented: Cornerback J.C. Jackson was the AFC Defensive Player of the Month, while quarterback Mac Jones was AFC Rookie of the Month.

Jackson racked up four interceptions in four games for New England during the team's perfect November while locking down his side of the field with some ridiculous coverage stats, per Pro Football Focus.

Meanwhile, Jones became just the second Patriots player ever to win Offensive Rookie of the Month honors, joining wide receiver Deion Branch in 2002. He's the first Patriot on either side of the ball to win Rookie of the Month since defensive end Chandler Jones in 2012.

Jones certainly is deserving: He completed 76.8% of his passes for 854 yards with seven touchdowns and just two interceptions in the month of November, good for a 117.2 passer rating. He also became just the fourth rookie QB in NFL history to go 4-0 in November, joining Ben Roethlisberger, Dak Prescott and Kyle Orton.

Jones and Jackson played key roles in the Patriots' dominant month, which remarkably was the team's sixth perfect November under head coach Bill Belichick.

The road gets much tougher for New England in December, though, beginning with a matchup in Buffalo against the 7-4 Bills on Monday Night Football.

