Patriots' Matt Judon Files for Trademark of Sack Celebration

Matt Judon files for trademark of sack celebration amid huge season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Matt Judon has made a name for himself in New England, and he apparently intends to use it to sell some merch.

The Patriots outside linebacker has submitted a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for his signature sack celebration, as trademark attorney Josh Gerben pointed out Monday on Twitter.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has filed a trademark for his sack celebration.



The filing, made on November 4th, claims that @man_dammn will use a silhouette of his sack celebration on a brand of clothing.#ForeverNE #Patriots #NFL pic.twitter.com/zVKM34njyK — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 22, 2021

Judon submitted his application on Nov. 4 and seemingly intends to use the silhouette of his celebration on a new line of clothing. His application will be reviewed approximately six months from now, per the USPTO.

The 29-year-old has done that celebration plenty since the Patriots signed him to a four-year, $56 million contract in March.

Matthew Judon is into double digits in sacks on the year! (10.5)



📺: #NEvsATL on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO

📱: https://t.co/196WRgEewZ pic.twitter.com/tRJx63zTIf — NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2021

Judon is tied for third in the NFL with 10.5 sacks through 11 games (already a career high) and is the first New England player with double-digit sacks in a season since Chandler Jones in 2015.

Judon also is within striking distance of the Patriots' single-season sack record of 18.5, set by Hall of Famer Andre Tippett in 1984. Simply put, the former Baltimore Raven looks like one of the best defensive free-agent signings of the the year, and he's a big reason why New England boasts the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense.