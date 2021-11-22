trademarks

Patriots' Matt Judon Files for Trademark of Sack Celebration

By Darren Hartwell

Matt Judon has made a name for himself in New England, and he apparently intends to use it to sell some merch.

The Patriots outside linebacker has submitted a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for his signature sack celebration, as trademark attorney Josh Gerben pointed out Monday on Twitter.

Judon submitted his application on Nov. 4 and seemingly intends to use the silhouette of his celebration on a new line of clothing. His application will be reviewed approximately six months from now, per the USPTO.

The 29-year-old has done that celebration plenty since the Patriots signed him to a four-year, $56 million contract in March.

Judon is tied for third in the NFL with 10.5 sacks through 11 games (already a career high) and is the first New England player with double-digit sacks in a season since Chandler Jones in 2015.

Judon also is within striking distance of the Patriots' single-season sack record of 18.5, set by Hall of Famer Andre Tippett in 1984. Simply put, the former Baltimore Raven looks like one of the best defensive free-agent signings of the the year, and he's a big reason why New England boasts the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense.

