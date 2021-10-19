Patriots place Chase Winovich on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including Chase Winovich's placement on injured reserve.

Winovich suffered a hamstring injury during the Patriots' overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year edge rusher will have to miss at least three weeks before he can return to New England's roster.

Patriots sign DB Myles Bryant to the 53-man roster; Place DL Chase Winovich on IR; Sign K Riley Patterson to the practice squad: https://t.co/BcxqpYfcuX — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 19, 2021

Defensive back Myles Bryant will replace Winovich on the 53-man roster after being signed from the practice squad. The 23-year-old was elevated to the active roster for games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans this season.

The Patriots also announced the signing of kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad. Patterson was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent in the spring and was released at the end of training camp. The 22-year-old was 64-of-82 on field goals in 52 games at Memphis with a long of 56 yards. He finished his collegiate career second in school history with 432 points.

The Patriots will host the New York Jets for their Week 7 matchup Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.