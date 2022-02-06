Patriots QB Mac Jones Hits ‘The Griddy' in Hilarious Pro Bowl Moment

Mac Jones hits 'The Griddy' in hilarious Pro Bowl moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Mac Jones tossed a touchdown pass in the 2022 Pro Bowl, but that wasn't the New England Patriots quarterback's top highlight from the day.
Jones took off running late in the fourth quarter and kept on running after the officials blew the play dead. The 23-year-old took it all the way into the end zone where he hit the "Griddy" dance.
Watch the hilarious moment below:
NFL Twitter loved every second of Jones' antics.
As for his Pro Bowl performance, Jones completed 12 of his 16 passes for 112 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The effort helped the AFC to a 41-35 victory.
