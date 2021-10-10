Patriots QB Mac Jones Is First Rookie in Super Bowl Era to Achieve This Feat

Mac Jones is first rookie QB in Super Bowl era to achieve this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones' impressive start to the 2021 NFL season continued Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Jones was credited with the first game-winning drive of his career after he helped lead the Patriots down the field late in the fourth quarter, completing three of four pass attempts on the series. The drive ended when kicker Nick Folk converting a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining on the clock to secure a 25-22 victory at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Jones also made some history in New England's Week 5 matchup.

Here are the details, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi:

Mac Jones is the only rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to have a 70+ comp pct on 30+ attempts in 4 of his first 5 career starts.



- Only other QBs to have multiple such games in first 5 starts were Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz (2 each) in 2016.#Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 10, 2021

Not bad at all.

Jones completed 23 of 30 pass attempts for 231 yards with one touchdown and one interception versus the Texans. The University of Alabama product has completed 135 passes in his brief career, which ties Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the most ever by a rookie in his first five starts.

Jones hasn't been perfect by any means. There's lots of room for improvement. But you still have to be pretty impressed with how Jones has performed so far given the less-than-average pass protection he's had for most of the season, the inconsistency of the run game and a lack of high-end skill at wide receiver and tight end.

