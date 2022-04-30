New England Patriots

Patriots Select LSU Guard Chasen Hines in Sixth Round

New England selected LSU guard Chasen Hines with the 210th overall pick in the sixth round Saturday afternoon

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots have taken another offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft.

New England selected LSU guard Chasen Hines with the 210th overall pick in the sixth round Saturday afternoon.

Hines is listed at 6-foot-2 and 327 pounds. He made 17 starts for the Tigers. He also showed plenty of versatility by playing multiple positions along the interior of the offensive line in college.

The Patriots selected Chattanooga guard Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the first round.

It's not surprising to see New England bolster its depth on the offensive line during this draft after it lost both starting guards from last season -- Shaq Mason and Ted Karras -- earlier in the offseason.

