NFL

Patriots Vs. Cowboys Inactives: Shaq Mason Out for Second Straight Week

Here are the official Week 6 inactives for the Patriots and Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

By Justin Leger

Patriots-Cowboys inactives: Mason out, Harris in for Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Damien Harris is good to go for Sunday's New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots running back had been listed as questionable after suffering a rib injury during last week's win over the Houston Texans. Also returning for New England in Week 6 is offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was activated from the COVID-19/reserve list.

Wynn's return could bolster Pats' OL depth vs. Cowboys

Getting Wynn back is great news for the Patriots' offensive line, but they'll be without guard Shaq Mason for the second straight week due to an abdomen injury. Other inactives for Sunday's showdown include cornerback Joejuan Williams and running back J.J. Taylor.

Here are the official Week 6 inactives for the Patriots and Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (2-3)

Devin Asiasi, TE

Shaq Mason, OG

Shaun Wade, CB

Ronnie Perkins, OLB

J.J. Taylor, RB

Joejuan Williams, CB

Dallas Cowboys (4-1)

Will Grier, QB

Israel Mukuamu, SS

Bradlee Anae, DE

Simi Fehoko, WR

Dorance Armstrong, DE

Patriots Stories

Patriots Oct 15

Cowboys-Patriots Preview: Pats Are Going to Need to Score Big to Pull Off Upset

Patriots Oct 15

What Exactly Is Mac Jones' Ceiling?

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLPatriotspatriots cowboyspatriots inactivesweek 6 nfl
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us