Patriots Vs. Cowboys Inactives: Shaq Mason Out for Second Straight Week

Patriots-Cowboys inactives: Mason out, Harris in for Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Damien Harris is good to go for Sunday's New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots running back had been listed as questionable after suffering a rib injury during last week's win over the Houston Texans. Also returning for New England in Week 6 is offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was activated from the COVID-19/reserve list.

Getting Wynn back is great news for the Patriots' offensive line, but they'll be without guard Shaq Mason for the second straight week due to an abdomen injury. Other inactives for Sunday's showdown include cornerback Joejuan Williams and running back J.J. Taylor.

Here are the official Week 6 inactives for the Patriots and Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (2-3)

Devin Asiasi, TE

Shaq Mason, OG

Shaun Wade, CB

Ronnie Perkins, OLB

J.J. Taylor, RB

Joejuan Williams, CB

Dallas Cowboys (4-1)

Will Grier, QB

Israel Mukuamu, SS

Bradlee Anae, DE

Simi Fehoko, WR

Dorance Armstrong, DE