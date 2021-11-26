Patriots Vs. Titans Injury Report: A.J. Brown Ruled Out for Tennessee

Patriots vs. Titans injury report: Leading Tennessee receiver ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots already knew they wouldn't have to deal with All-Pro running back Derrick Henry when they play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Turns out, the Patriots won't have to contend with Tennessee's top receiving threat, either.

Third-year pro A.J. Brown, who's topped 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, was one of six players the Titans ruled out in advance of the matchup between two AFC division leaders.

New England, by contrast, hasn't ruled out anyone from the game, although 10 players have been listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and offensive tackle Trent Brown, neither of whom practiced on Thursday, did return Friday as limited participants and are among the 10 players whose status is up in the air.

The Patriots have lost two straight games against the Titans, including their matchup in the 2019 wild-card playoffs, Tom Brady's last game with New England.

Here are the full Friday practice reports ahead of Sunday's game, scheduled for 1 p.m. in Foxboro:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-4)

OUTNo Players Listed

DOUBTFULNo Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLEDL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Neck

TE Hunter Henry, Neck

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-3)

OUTWR A.J. Brown, Chest

G Nate Davis, Concussion

LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle

LB David Long, Hamstring

RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion

DL Teair Tart, Ankle

DOUBTFULNo Players Listed

QUESTIONABLELB Jayon Brown, Quad

CB Greg Mabin, Ankle

TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion

DB Elijah Molden, Groin