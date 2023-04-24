Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Dorchester Crash

A pedestrian suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when they were hit by a vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday night.

State police said they responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Gallivan Boulevard at Dorchester Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian suffered potentially fatal injuries, a state police spokesman said.

Footage from the scene on Sunday night showed a white van with a shattered windshield on the driver's side. A sneaker could also be seen still lying in the street.

The investigation is being conducted by state police.

The crash site was closed to traffic on Sunday night and it was not immediately clear if it had reopened as of Monday morning.

No further details were immediately available.