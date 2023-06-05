Amtrak

Person hit by train heading from Conn. to Mass.

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian was struck by a train on the Meriden/Berlin town line on Monday morning.

Amtrak officials said a person was on the track when Amtrak train 490 struck them north of Meriden around 9:45 a.m. Just before 1 p.m.

The train was traveling from New Haven, CT to Springfield, MA and remains stopped. Amtrak Tweeted that people who are on the train will be transported between Meriden and Springfield by bus.

There's no estimate for how long the train will remain stopped.

Amtrak is working with police to investigate the collision.

There have been no injuries to passengers or crews onboard the train.

Authorities have not released any other details about the incident.

