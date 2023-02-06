Pepperoni and Spicy Sausage Pizza Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

16-20 oz pizza dough, depending on the size of your pan.

6 oz sliced pepperoni

8 oz raw, spicy Italian sausage, taken out of the casing and torn into small pieces

1 cup roasted peppers, thinly sliced

15 oz cheese mix (5 oz shredded mozzarella, 5 oz shredded fontina, 5 oz shredded parm)

1-1.5 cups of your favorite pizza sauce (or just blend Italian canned tomatoes with dried oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, olive oil, and a pinch of red chili flake)

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Pinch of salt

Optional garnish: grated parmesan and parsley

PREPARATION:

1.) Oil your pizza pan and let your dough proof in the pan at room temperature, covered with plastic wrap loosely, until it is puffed up and easier to stretch to all sides, about 90 minutes.

2.) Preheat your oven to 450 degrees, and stretch the dough one last time. Let it sit for another 20 minutes, loosely covered.

3.) Cook your dough for 5-10 minutes, until it has fully cooked on the inside. It might be slightly golden brown on the top but should not be dark.

4.) Take the dough out of the pan and place it on a cooling rack, let it cool for 10-15 minutes before building your pizza.

5.) When the pan is cool, add about half of the cheese around the inside of the pan, and be sure to cover the sides as well. Place the cooled dough back in the pan. Add your pizza sauce on top of the dough as much or as little as you like, and a pinch of salt to taste.

6.) Add another third of the cheese on top of the sauce, spreading it as evenly as possible. Add the peppers, pepperoni, and sausage, then the last third of the cheese.

7.) Place the pan back in the oven and bake until the meat is crispy, and all the cheese is fully melted about 8-12 minutes.

8.) Let the pizza cool for 5 minutes before removing it from the pan and slicing.

Watch below to see Chef Tiffani Faison & Anna Rossi prepare this delicious recipe!

Anna Rossi is joined by celebrity chef Tiffani Faison, owner of Tenderoni's, to share her tips and tricks for making her delicious pizza and salad.