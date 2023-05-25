Person Dead After 3-Car Crash That Sent 5 to Hospitals in Conn.

A 42-year-old New Haven resident has died after a three-car crash in New Haven Wednesday night that sent five people to the hospital.

Police said three older Hondas crashed in the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Washington Avenue around 7:34 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates there was a “T-bone style” crash and the third vehicle was struck after the initial impact, according to police.

Five people, including 42-year-old Jazy White, of New Haven, were taken to the hospital.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

White died soon after arriving there, according to police. They said White was one of the drivers.

One person suffered serious injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

NBC Connecticut

Police said all vehicles sustained significant damage.

The investigation is ongoing and police are searching for video surveillance footage that might show the crash and what happened before impact. Anyone who saw the crash or who has information is asked to call police at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).