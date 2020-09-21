pedestrian struck

MBTA Employee Seriously Injured During Incident at Charlestown Bus Yard

According to the MBTA, the employee was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital

An MBTA employee suffered serious injuries during an incident at an MBTA bus yard in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood Monday morning, the agency said.

According to the MBTA, the employee was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. And investigation into the incident in ongoing.

Boston police said they responded to a call about a person being struck at the yard at 95 Arlington Avenue at 5:09 a.m.

Sky Ranger aerial footage showed an MBTA bus in the yard cordoned off by police tape.

No further information was immediately available.

