Person rescued after being stranded for 24 hours on a rock by Livermore Falls in NH

A person who had been stranded for 24 hours on a rock by Livermore Falls in New Hampshire was rescued Sunday morning by emergency crews.

Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post on Monday morning that they were called to Livermore Falls in Campton around 10:45 a.m. Sunday for an unknown medical emergency. When they arrived at the scene, the caller told them they could hear someone yelling for help from across the river, but were not sure what the nature of the emergency was.

Emergency crews were eventually able to make voice contact with a person who was on a rock on the Route 3 side of the Pemigewasset River. The person told rescue officials that they had suffered a leg injury and had been stranded at their location for over 24 hours.

A boat was requested from the Ashland Fire Department, and emergency crews rigged a rope system so they could reach the stranded person. One rescuer was able to reach the patient using the rope system and helped the person reach the boat, which had made its way to the base of the rock.

The injured person was brought to the Livermore Falls State Park Beach and then taken by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

Rescue crews were able to clear the scene a short time later.

Livermore Falls is a popular recreation area located in Campton, just north of Plymouth off Interstate 93.