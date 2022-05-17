Person Rescued After Vehicle Drives Into Conn. River in Middletown

Emergency crews rescued one person after a vehicle drove into the Connecticut River in Middletown on Monday night.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said they got a visual on the car and saw one person in the water.

Police were able to get a rescue throw device to the person in the water and he or she was pulled to the emergency services dock.

The person who was rescued was medically evaluated and was transported to the hospital, firefighters said. The extent of any injuries are unknown.

Firefighters secured a line to the car and divers were deployed. Authorities said a diver checked the car and surrounding area for additional people and none were found.

The incident remains under investigation.