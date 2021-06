Authorities are investigating after a man suffering from gunshot wounds died at a Boston hospital Monday night.

Boston police said they responded to 1510 Tremont St. around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. Upon arrival, they learned a man had sought help for apparent gunshot wounds at a local hospital before he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.