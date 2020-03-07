Person With Coronavirus Attended CPAC Conference in Maryland

Someone who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week in National Harbor, Maryland, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and the state's governor says anyone who attended may be at risk.

The New Jersey health department notified Maryland officials of the case on Saturday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Saturday evening.

Anyone who "attended or worked at the conference may be at some risk for acquiring COVID-19," the statement said.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended CPAC but did not come in contact with the patient, organizers said on Twitter.

"This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall," the group wrote.

The Maryland governor's office has been in contact with the White House, they said.

The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

CPAC was held Feb. 26-29 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

Information was not immediately released on anywhere else the patient may have gone or how they traveled to Maryland.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.