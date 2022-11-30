Philadelphia Police to Reveal Identity of ‘Boy in the Box' Next Week

What to Know On February 25, 1957, a boy between the ages of 3 and 7 was found dead, naked and severely beaten in a cardboard box on the side of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood.

More than six decades since an unidentified boy was found dead and abandoned in Philadelphia, police have identified the child and are set to reveal the boy's name next week, sources confirmed with NBC10.

On February 25, 1957, a boy between the ages of 3 and 7, was found dead, naked and severely beaten in a cardboard box on the side of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood.

The child was unidentified for decades and was known as "the Boy in the Box."

“The longest continuously investigated homicide in the history of the Philadelphia Police Department,” Bill Fleisher, of the Vidocq Society, a volunteer organization, told NBC10.

The Vidocq Society is made up of retired law enforcement and forensic professionals who examine cold cases.

“A lot of people took up interest in this,” Fleisher said.

The area where the boy was found is now developed with homes.

“He was one of these throwaway, forgotten children,” Fleisher said.

On Wednesday, sources confirmed with NBC10 police have finally identified the boy and found the child’s birth certificate through DNA evidence.

Officials are expected to announce the child’s name at an upcoming news conference next week.

The NBC10 Investigators had spoken with Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith last year just as detectives were on the verge of breaking the case.

"There have been rapid developments as it pertains to that investigation," Smith said.

Smith told NBC10 he couldn't discuss the new revelation ahead of the scheduled news conference. He had previously said that identifying the boy was just the beginning.

"The investigation will start all over again and then we'll start searching for a suspect," he said.

Throughout the years, numerous leads and theories have emerged regarding who the boy was and what happened to him.

"We thought maybe he was a Hungarian kid who came over in '56 when they had the Hungarian Revolution," Fleisher said. "We had all these theories. Thought maybe he was in the military."

Most of the tips and theories have been debunked however.

The boy's body has been exhumed twice and DNA was extracted each time.

Sources told NBC10 the most recent DNA sample finally led investigators to the child's identity. The sources say the DNA traced the child to a prominent family in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

"It's a Philadelphia story," Fleisher said.

The boy's headstone at Ivy Hill Cemetery reads, "America's Unknown Child." As soon as next week however, that headstone could finally have a name.

