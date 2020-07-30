Police Arrest Murder Suspect After Homicide of Teen in Bridgeport

The body of a missing 14-year-old Bridgeport boy was found in a wooded area of Oxford and police have charged a suspect with murder.

Police said the mother of 14-year-old Jose Nunez reported him missing just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Detectives have confirmed the cause of death is strangulation and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

On Wednesday, police were led to a wooded area on Wyant Road in Oxford, where Nunez’s body was found, police said.

Police took a suspect into custody in Oxford after a motor vehicle stop on Route 67 and identified the person as 19-year-old Diante Willoughby, of Bridgeport.

He has been charged with murder and his bond has increased to $2 million.

No booking photo has been released.

Police said this is still a very active investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.

“On behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department, I want to express our condolences to the family of Jose Nunez. This is a tragic incident that is felt throughout our entire community. We cannot imagine the tremendous loss that Jose’s family and friends are feeling at this time,” Chief Perez said. “I would like to thank our Detective Bureau and officers for working diligently to seek justice for Jose and his family.”

Anyone with information about Willoughby is asked to contact police at 203-581-5205.