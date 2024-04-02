Police arrest man accused of trying to steal expensive cat during armed home invasion in Connecticut

East Haven police have arrested a suspect in a home invasion and attempted theft of a “high dollar” cat last month.

Police have been searching for suspects after two armed men broke into a home on Thompson Street around 3:46 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in search of a cat.

The residents told police that two men tried to get into their home through a rear slider door and one kicked through the slider’s glass pane.

Once they were inside, the two intruders pulled out a gun and demanded the resident’s high-dollar cat, according to police.

One of the residents was able to fight off the intruders after they searched the home for several minutes and they left the area in a blue BMW without the cat, police said.

Police said they found the car in Hamden and determined that this was a targeted attack involving people who know each other.

Authorities took 23-year-old William Pagan, of New Haven, into custody on Glade Street in West Haven with help of West Haven police.

He has been charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, threatening in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree and larceny in the sixth degree.

He was held on a $750,000 bond and appeared in court in New Haven on Tuesday morning.