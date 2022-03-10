Stolen Car Crashes Into Backhoe, Truck in Downtown Boston Trying to Evade Police

A car crashed into a backhoe and a truck on Thursday afternoon on Merrimac Street in downtown Boston after failing to stop for police.

The Toyota involved sustained major damage in the collision.

State police said they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle out of New Bedford in the area of Merrimac and New Chardon streets around 12:40 p.m. The driver of the stolen car failed to stop.

Police did not initiate a pursuit, but the car subsequently crashed into construction equipment on Merrimac Street at Lancaster Stree.

No one was injured, and two people were taken into custody following the crash.

I’ve seen 2 men taken into custody after this crash. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/555iaepiC1 — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) March 10, 2022

John Burt had just walked out of a nearby courthouse and was about to cross Merrimac Street when he saw a car a couple inersections down speeding toward him.

He said the car was driving and hit some metal plates on the ground, lost control and struck a backhoe. The car bounced off the backhoe and off a nearby truck before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

"That's where a lot of police came over and tried to get them out of the car," the witness said.

An eye witness describes what happened with this crash. pic.twitter.com/C4kQnw8g1m — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) March 10, 2022

No further information was immediately available.