Boston

Stolen Car Crashes Into Backhoe, Truck in Downtown Boston Trying to Evade Police

Two men were taken into custody

By Katie Brace and Marc Fortier

A car crashed into a backhoe and a truck on Thursday afternoon on Merrimac Street in downtown Boston after failing to stop for police.

The Toyota involved sustained major damage in the collision.

State police said they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle out of New Bedford in the area of Merrimac and New Chardon streets around 12:40 p.m. The driver of the stolen car failed to stop.

Police did not initiate a pursuit, but the car subsequently crashed into construction equipment on Merrimac Street at Lancaster Stree.

No one was injured, and two people were taken into custody following the crash.

John Burt had just walked out of a nearby courthouse and was about to cross Merrimac Street when he saw a car a couple inersections down speeding toward him.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

He said the car was driving and hit some metal plates on the ground, lost control and struck a backhoe. The car bounced off the backhoe and off a nearby truck before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

"That's where a lot of police came over and tried to get them out of the car," the witness said.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

joro spider 9 hours ago

Huge Invasive Spiders Expected to Spread to Boston. Should We Be Worried?

boston public schools 12 hours ago

Boston Public Health Commission Recommends to Keep School Mask Mandate

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston policecrashpolice chasemerrimac street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us