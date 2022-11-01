Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife.

Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.

Police have identified the woman as 60-year-old Karen Priester and the man as 61-year-old Anthony Priester. Both died of injuries from gunshots, police said.

Police said there is no threat to the public and they are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department Detective Division at (860) 872-9126.