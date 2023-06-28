Police in a Cape Cod town are issuing a warning after a report of a possible drink spiking incident at a local establishment.

Falmouth police said on Facebook Wednesday that they are investigating a report of drink spiking. They did not release the name of the establishment, but said their preliminary investigation "has revealed that the establishment in question is not responsible for the alleged incident."

Police also warned residents that drink spiking incidents like these have been on the rise of late in Massachusetts.

To avoid having your drink spiked, they suggest not leaving drinks unattended, only accepting drinks from someone you trust or a server, sticking to bottled drinks when possible and avoiding punch bowls or jugs of cocktails and reporting possible incidents of drink tampering to a staff member at the establishment.

If you think you have consumed a spiked drink, police said you should tell a close friend, relative, server or bartender, a medical professional or police. If you are not out with anyone, call 911 or cry out for help. If you feel unwell, someone you trust should call 911 for you immediately and tell the medical responders that you think your drink has been spiked.