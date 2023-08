New Hampshire State Police are investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Exeter on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the accident happened on Route 101 West at Exit 9.

Troopers from #NHSP #TroopA are on scene with a single motorcycle crash that has resulted in a fatality on Route 101 West at Exit 9 in Exeter. The roadway is open.



Additional details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/PsFUGxipLo — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 6, 2023

The roadways are still open.

No more information is available at this time.