Police Investigate Homicide in East Hartford, Conn.

East Hartford Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the ground on Westbrook Street.

Officials said they're investigating the untimely death as a homicide.

Shortly before 3 p.m., authorities were called to the area of 25 Westbrook St. for a report of a man on the ground with possible gunshot wounds.

The man has since been pronounced dead and detectives are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

