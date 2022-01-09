homicide investigation

Police Investigate Homicide in East Hartford, Conn.

East Hartford Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the ground on Westbrook Street.

Officials said they're investigating the untimely death as a homicide.

Shortly before 3 p.m., authorities were called to the area of 25 Westbrook St. for a report of a man on the ground with possible gunshot wounds.

The man has since been pronounced dead and detectives are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

