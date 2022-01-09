Police Investigate Homicide in East Hartford, Conn.

East Hartford Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the ground on Westbrook Street.
Officials said they're investigating the untimely death as a homicide.
Shortly before 3 p.m., authorities were called to the area of 25 Westbrook St. for a report of a man on the ground with possible gunshot wounds.
The man has since been pronounced dead and detectives are investigating.
U.S. & World
No additional information was immediately available.
An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.