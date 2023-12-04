Police investigating homicide in Bloomfield, Conn.

One person is dead after a shooting in Bloomfield Monday morning and police have closed several busy streets as they investigate his death as a homicide.

Police officers responded to the area of 590 Bloomfield Ave. at 8:51 a.m. to investigate a shooting and found a male victim who had been shot.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he died, police said.

Bloomfield police detectives are investigating.

Cottage Grove Road is shut down at Prospect Street and Cigna Way and Bloomfield Avenue is shut down at Gabb Road and Cigna Campus Way.