Hartford

Two residents of Connecticut senior living facility dead after apparent murder-suicide: police

NBC Connecticut

Two residents of a senior living facility on Clark Street in Hartford are dead after a shooting Thursday morning and police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

Police believe a 67-year-old man shot a 73-year-old man several times after getting into an argument outside the building, then he shot himself.

Officers responded to the back of 35 Clark Street when Shotspotter went off around 11:43 a.m. and they found the two men unresponsive.

One died at the scene. The other died at the hospital, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Both were residents of the building, police said. Their names have not been released.

Neighbors reported hearing the argument, then five and 10 gunshots just before noon Thursday.

"Talking to people in the area, it was an altercation. It was a minor argument that suddenly went south," Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police Department.

U.S. & World

United Auto Workers 4 mins ago

Auto worker strike highlights disparities between temporary and permanent employees

social media 22 mins ago

AI Yearbook trend takes over social media

Police have responded to a shooting on Clark Street in Hartford and said it is an apparent murder-suicide.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us