Police Investigating Shooting in Norwood

Police are investigating a shooting in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.
The shooting was reported on Sturtevant Avenue. Neighbors said they were watching the New England Patriots game and heard between six and eight gunshots. They said they initially thought it was just fireworks.
Norwood and state police are investigating, and were still processing the scene around 7 p.m.
One neighbor said they saw the victim laying in the street.
The area is cordoned off with police tape, and multiple law enforcement vehicles are at the scene.