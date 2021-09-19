Police Investigating Shooting in Norwood

Police are investigating a shooting in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported on Sturtevant Avenue. Neighbors said they were watching the New England Patriots game and heard between six and eight gunshots. They said they initially thought it was just fireworks.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

BREAKING: Shooting on Sturtevant Ave. here in Norwood. Residential street. Neighbors say they were watching the game and heard 6-8 gunshots, say they thought it was fireworks. MSP on scene too. ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ pic.twitter.com/4lssUXs4OC — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) September 19, 2021

Norwood and state police are investigating, and were still processing the scene around 7 p.m.

One neighbor said they saw the victim laying in the street.

The area is cordoned off with police tape, and multiple law enforcement vehicles are at the scene.