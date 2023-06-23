Police searching for suspects after armed robbery and assault in Conn.

Police are searching for people who committed an armed robbery in Bloomfield, fired gunshots and pistol-whipped the victim.

Police said officers were responding to Tobey Road around 3:40 a.m. Friday to investigate a burglary as it was happening when dispatchers told them gunshots had been fired at the scene.

As police were entering the business complex on Tobey Road, they stopped a vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot and detained the person who was inside.

Police said they later determined that the driver was involved with the incident, but Bloomfield detectives are investigating the details and no charges have been determined.

The victim told investigators what happened was actually a robbery.

He said he was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped and the robbers fired shots at the building, police said.

He told investigators that there were three masked robbers and they ran into the woods near the property after robbing him.

Police set up a perimeter with help from additional law enforcement and the North Central Municipal Emergency Services Team also responded to search the wooded property for the armed assailants, but no suspects were found.

EMS treated the victim for a minor injury at the scene.

Police said gunshots broke windows at the victim’s business.

Bloomfield detectives are investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Detective Unit.