Hartford

Police look for elderly man with dementia who went missing in Hartford

Hartford Police

Police are looking for an elderly man with dementia who was last seen at a hospital in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said Julian Diaz, 76, was last seen leaving Saint Francis Hospital at about 3:30 p.m. He suffers from dementia.

Diaz was last seen wearing a dark navy blue jacket, black pants and white sneakers. He is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-757-4000.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us