Marlborough

Marlborough police seek armed, dangerous man who escaped during medical procedure

Isaac Rivera was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks, police say.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who escaped police custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Marlborough Hospital.

Isaac Rivera, 24, was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm, Marlborough police said Sunday morning.

Rivera is described by authorities as 5-foot-7 and about 150 lbs. with a thin build and black hair, brown eyes, a goatee and a tattoo on his right forearm that says "Jackie."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks, police said. They didn't say when he escaped.

Rivera also has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell and Milford, according to police.

Rivera is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are urged to call the Marlborough Police Department at 508-485-1212.

More Marlborough news

Marlborough Aug 28

Arrest made in Marlboro hit-and-run that left boy ‘fighting for his life'

Marlborough Aug 7

Woman charged with killing boyfriend in Marlborough apartment stabbing

This article tagged under:

MarlboroughMassachusettspolice search
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us