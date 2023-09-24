Marlborough police seek armed, dangerous man who escaped during medical procedure

Authorities in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who escaped police custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Marlborough Hospital.

Isaac Rivera, 24, was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm, Marlborough police said Sunday morning.

Rivera is described by authorities as 5-foot-7 and about 150 lbs. with a thin build and black hair, brown eyes, a goatee and a tattoo on his right forearm that says "Jackie."

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks, police said. They didn't say when he escaped.

Rivera also has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell and Milford, according to police.

Rivera is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are urged to call the Marlborough Police Department at 508-485-1212.