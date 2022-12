Natick Police are looking for a 12-year-old that went missing.

Valentina Romero was last seen at Natick Mall around 5 p.m.

She was last seen wearing Nike sneakers, black leggings with a black top, and a grey sweater.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 508-647-9500.