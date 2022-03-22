Police Looking for SUV That Hit UMass Amherst Student, Fled the Scene

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating the driver of an SUV that fled the scene after hitting a UMass Amherst student in a crosswalk on the school's campus Monday night.

The SUV reportedly failed to stop after hitting the 20-year-old male student in a crosswalk on Massachusetts Avenue near Sunset Avenue around 10:15 p.m., the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

The student was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries. His name was not released.

The SUV is described as white- or silver-colored, and was traveling east on Massachusetts Avenue at a high rate of speed when it struck the student with the front driver's side of the vehicle, the district attorney's office said. The SUV failed to stop and continued driving eastbound.

“We are appealing to the public for their help identifying the driver involved in this incident but appealing to the driver as well,” Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne said in a statement. “He or she likely knows what they did and this is their opportunity to come forward and do the right thing.”

Police have also issued a "Be On the Look-Out" (BOLO) appeal looking for a white or silver SUV with possible front end damage.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

Anyone with any information about the SUV is asked to call UMass police at 413-545-2121 or 413-545-TIPS (8477).