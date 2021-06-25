Hartford

Police Make Arrest in Puerto Rico in Shooting Death of Hartford Grandmother; Search Underway for Second Suspect

Police have arrested and charged one suspect in Puerto Rico in the June 9 shooting death of a Hartford grandmother and are currently searching for a second suspect, Hartford police announced Friday.

Omar Reyes, 21, of Hartford, was arrested by US Marshals and members of the Puerto Rico Police Department on June 22 in connection with the death of Sylvia Cordova, police said.

Reyes was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large-capacity magazine, according to police. Reyes is currently awaiting extradition from Puerto Rico to Connecticut and will be held on $1 million bond, Hartford police said.

Hartford police are searching for the person responsible for firing the shots that killed 56-year-old Sylvia Cordova as she was cooking dinner in her Sisson Avenue home Wednesday night.

Police are currently searching for Edwin Roman, 24, of Hartford under an active arrest warrant that was signed off on by a judge on Thursday, officials said. Roman is wanted on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large capacity magazine, according to police.

Police are searching for Edwin Roman, 24, of Hartford, in connection with the shooting death of a Hartford grandmother, police announced June 25 (photo courtesy Hartford Police Department)

Police said he will be held on a two million dollars bond.

Cordova, a 56-year-old mother and grandmother, was home cooking for her son just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 when gunshots came through the walls of her Sisson Avenue home in Hartford.

Police found her dead inside her apartment when they went to investigate the gunshots and have said they believe someone else was the intended target of the shooting. 

They said officers found rifle rounds in the road. When they went to investigate and no one inside responded, officers went inside and found Cordova dead in the first-floor apartment, police said.

The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Cordova’s death a homicide and said she died of multiple gunshots to the head, torso and extremities.

Police previously said they believe the people responsible were driving by when they fired into the apartment.

Cordova’s family and friends said she was a proud Puerto Rican woman, known as Pebbles, and a great mom.

She would give the shirt off her back to someone who needed it and cook a meal for people who were hungry, they said.

Cordova’s twin brother said that his “hermanita” celebrated her 56th birthday last month.

Nidia Garba, a close friend, said Cordova was cooking for her son, who was coming home from work when she was shot and killed.

Garba said Cordova leaves behind children and grandchildren, and was taking care of her mother, who has Alzheimer's.

