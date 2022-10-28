Police Release New Images of Man Sought in 3 Cambridge Sexual Assaults

Cambridge police have released new images of a man they say is suspected of sexual assaults in the Massachusetts city this year.

The man they're seeking was described as being of medium build, between 5'3" and 5'8" tall and carrying a dark backpack. He is believed to have a unique and noticeable gait, as video surveillance showed him running on his toes.

The assaults occurred between February and August of 2022, police said.

In the first incident, a 35-year-old woman was groped about 9:08 a.m. of Feb 10. on Mason Street a block from Cambridge Common, police said.

The second incident took place on Roseland Street near the Lesley University Porter Square campus about 8:40 a.m. on April 13, when a 47-year-old woman had a man reach up her skirt to feel her behind.

On the afternoon of Aug. 24, a 19-year-old had a man grab her chest from behind on Broadway near the Harvard Art Museums, police said.

In all three incidents, the attacker ran off, according to police -- in the August incident, he laughed.

Police asked anyone with information about the man to call 617-349-3300 or share it anonymously by calling the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leaving a message.