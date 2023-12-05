Police release new information on vehicle believed to be connected to Connecticut homicide

Bloomfield police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Monday morning and they have released new information on the SUV they are looking for as the search continues for the shooter.

Timothy Ross, 31, of Bloomfield, was shot on Bloomfield Avenue, near Cottage Grove Road, around 8:50 a.m.

Police said they are looking for a 2014 or 2015 white Hyundai Tucson with a GLS trim package that was used in the homicide.

The back plate on the car was South Carolina registration JDD955 at the time of the shooting, but it was captured on camera in the area after the homicide occurred and had no rear registration plate on it, police said.

A tall male in his early 20s with a slim build got back in the Hyundai and went south on Bloomfield Avenue, according to police.

Police said the vehicle might have been parked or driving in the area along Cottage Grove Road and Bloomfield Avenue before the shooting.

Area residents and businesses are asked to look at any video surveillance they have from the morning hours of Dec. 04 that would have captured the suspect vehicle.

Witnesses and anyone who might have seen the shooter, who has video surveillance that captured the shooting or has information about the vehicle or suspect involved are urged to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.