Officers in Orleans, Massachusetts got a surprise when they helped a resident remove a large snake in their home.

Police say they snake entered the person's house through a door that was left open for their dog.

Authorities identified the snake as a black racer, which are non venomous.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say they contained the snake inside a cooler and released it back into the woods.