Camps removed at pro-Palestinian protests at UConn, Yale as police respond

Pro-Palestinian protests are continuing at Yale University and the University of Connecticut on Tuesday, but encampments are being taken down after police responded to the protests at both schools.

UConn officials said police removed tents and tarps at the encampment at the campus in Storrs and to arrest protesters who refused to take down tents and disperse on Tuesday morning. It was not immediately clear how many arrests were made at UConn.

The protests have been going on for a couple of weeks and encampments grew on the campuses.

UConn said the university had shared guidelines last week and some of the people who had gathering violated the guidelines by putting up tents. By Monday afternoon, there were around 20, according to the school.

The group, UConn said, was warned several times that they were free to be in the space and exercise their free speech rights, but the tents needed to be taken down and this was ignored.

On Tuesday morning, police directed protesters four times to remove the tents and disperse, but those orders were ignored, according to UConn. Then, officers entered the site to remove the tents and tarps and to arrest those who refused compliance.

Police officers from New Haven and Yale have responded to a pro-Palestinian protest on campus.

Yale university officials said an encampment was set up on Yale’s Cross Campus Sunday afternoon and the school gave protesters final warnings on Tuesday that the camp must end or they will face discipline, which could include suspension for violating university rules and arrest for trespassing.

All the protesters left the encampment Tuesday mornong, and the university is in the process of clearing tents and other items from the area.

Yale said some protesters remain near the area and on nearby streets after leaving the encampment and no arrests have been made this morning.

New Haven police said Tuesday morning that they had around 30 officers on the Yale campus and had not made any arrests.

Yale student Chisato Kimura said the group at Yale includes students as well as community members.

She said protesters were awoken at 6 a.m. by Yale officers and police gave them 15 minutes to vacate the encampment or be arrested, so everyone did.

She said they then pushed them back further from the encampment.

Kimura said the Dean of Yale College sent a letter to student marshals on Sunday, warning that they’re in violation of university policy and that disciplinary action, including arrests, could be taken if they don’t vacate Cross Campus where the encampment is set up.

“Yale police has made it very clear that it’s all in the hands of the Yale administration, it’s what Yale administration wants to do, if they want to come to the table in good faith and negotiate,” Kimura said.

Last Monday, police arrested around 60 people who were protesting in a nearby square in New Haven.

“These are anti-war protests, and the administration should understand that anti-war protests are things that students do,” Yale Professor of Philosophy Jason Stanley said.

In a statement, the Slifka Center for Jewish Life at Yale said in part that the campus environment over the last week has crossed the line into open antisemitism.