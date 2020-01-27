Bridgeport

3 People Shot at Bridgeport Courthouse: Mayor’s Office

Police tape outside courthouse in Bridgeport
NBC Connecticut

Three people have been shot outside the courthouse on Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport, according to the mayor's office.

Officials from the mayor's office said this was not a random act. The people who were shot were targeted.

The mayor's office said dispatchers received reports at 12:15 p.m. and the injuries the three people who were shot sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

Trumbull police are assisting at the hospitals.

Bridgeport police and medics are at the scene. State troopers were also called in o assist Bridgeport police.

Bridgeport police said there is no immediate threat.

This article tagged under:

BridgeportBridgeport police
