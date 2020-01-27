3 People Shot at Bridgeport Courthouse: Mayor’s Office

Three people have been shot outside the courthouse on Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport, according to the mayor's office.

Officials from the mayor's office said this was not a random act. The people who were shot were targeted.

The mayor's office said dispatchers received reports at 12:15 p.m. and the injuries the three people who were shot sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

Trumbull police are assisting at the hospitals.

Bridgeport police and medics are at the scene. State troopers were also called in o assist Bridgeport police.

Bridgeport police said there is no immediate threat.