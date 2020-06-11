State Police Return to Avon Property in Search for Jennifer Dulos

State police investigators are actively searching an Avon property on Thursday in connection with the disappearance of missing New Canaan mom Jennifer Dulos, police confirmed to NBC Connecticut.

Troopers had previously been at the property as part of the case.

The home is located at 44 Sky View Drive in Avon.

At least a dozen state police vehicles were seen arriving at the home by an NBC Connecticut crew.

Jennifer Dulos has now been missing more than a year, vanishing after dropping her kids off at school.

Fotis Dulos maintained his innocence until his passing earlier this year. He died after attempting to take his own life.

Fotis Dulos had been charged with murder, commission of felony murder, kidnapping in the first-degree, hindering prosecution in the first degree and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A judge agreed to nolle murder charges against Fotis after the state asked the case to be dropped because the defendant had passed away.

Jennifer’s body has never been found.

Police also charged his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and friend Kent Mawhinney as co-conspirators in the case. Both of them have pleaded not guilty.

The home police are at Thursday morning is located approximately two miles from Fotis Dulos' former home on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington.

The homeowner hired Fotis in 2018 and he secured a permit to repair water damage at the home.

The home on Sky View Drive is currently vacant.

The homeowner previous told NBC Connecticut he would welcome police investigators if they wanted to search the property in order to help solve the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.