Police Searching for Framingham Man Who Has Been Missing for 3 Weeks

George K. Wakanya, 34, was officially reported missing on March 30

By Marc Fortier

Framingham Police

Police are searching for a man from Framingham, Massachusetts, who has been missing for three weeks.

Framingham police say George K. Wakanya, 34, is missing and has not been in contact with anyone in three weeks. He was officially reported missing on March 30. Police said their most recent interaction with him was in mid-March, so he could still be in the area.

Wakanya's mother said his phone goes straight to voicemail. He has no vehicle registered to him, but might have access to one.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

