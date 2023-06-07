Police searching for man who stabbed woman in northwestern Massachusetts

Police are searching for a man who reportedly stabbed a woman in northwestern Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

State police said the Adams Police Department requested their assistance shortly after 5 a.m. in responding to a stabbing that occurred in their town. Their investigation determined that the stabbing was a domestic incident that occurred at the victim's home.

The victim was previously in a relationship with the suspect, state police said. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and it is believed that he returned to his residence at 498 Chapel Road in the neighboring town of Savoy. Various state police units responded to that address, established a perimeter and attempted to contact him. Shortly before 2 p.m., state police said they entered the home and determined the suspect was not inside.

A search of the surrounding property is ongoing.

State police said even though the stabbing was not a random act, they are asking Savoy residents to use caution around anyone they see who appears suspicious or out of place. Residents are being asked not to approach or confront any suspicious or unknown men they encounter, but to instead remain at a safe distance and call 911 immediately.