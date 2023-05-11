Police Searching for Person of Interest After Teen is Shot, Killed in Norwich, Conn.

A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Norwich Wednesday afternoon and police are looking for a person of interest for questioning.

Norwich police said they are looking for 19-year-old Stancovitch Fabre.

Authorities have identified the victim as Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack and said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Norman-Clack was found with a gunshot wound to the chest when officers were sent to the area of 14 Sandy Lane around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting.

The victim was transported to William W. Backus Hospital and died around two hours after the shooting, according to police.

Police are investigating and believe Norman-Clack was targeted.

A news release from police says Norman-Clack lived on Sandy Lane and Fabre was a former resident of the same street.

Fabre might be in an older model two-door red Mustang with gray “Bondo” in various places.

Police released photos of the car Stancovitch Fabre might be driving.

The Norwich Police Department asks anyone with information to call lead Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.