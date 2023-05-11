Police Searching for Person of Interest After Teen is Shot, Killed in Norwich, Conn.

A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Norwich Wednesday afternoon and police are looking for a person of interest for questioning.
Norwich police said they are looking for 19-year-old Stancovitch Fabre.
Authorities have identified the victim as Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack and said they are investigating the case as a homicide.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Norman-Clack was found with a gunshot wound to the chest when officers were sent to the area of 14 Sandy Lane around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting.
The victim was transported to William W. Backus Hospital and died around two hours after the shooting, according to police.
Police are investigating and believe Norman-Clack was targeted.
U.S. & World
A news release from police says Norman-Clack lived on Sandy Lane and Fabre was a former resident of the same street.
Fabre might be in an older model two-door red Mustang with gray “Bondo” in various places.
The Norwich Police Department asks anyone with information to call lead Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.