Police seek person for questioning in reported child abduction attempt in Warren

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with a reported child abduction attempt in Warren, Massachusetts.

Warren police released a photo Monday night showing a person walking on a local road. The photo is blurry and it isn't possible to make out the person's features.

Police said the person in the photo "may/may not be a person of interest in the potential abduction case in our town." The photo was shared by a resident who lives in the area.

Around 5:45 p.m., police said they responded to Bridge Street for a report of an attempted abduction of a child. Surrounding law enforcement agencies and Massachusetts State Police were called in to assist in the search for the alleged perpetrator.

Police said they are looking for a male with a tall, thin build who was wearing a brown hooded shirt, black and white shorts and red and white shoes who was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

Warren is a town of about 5,000 residents located about 20 miles west of Worcester.

Anyone with information about the person is being asked to call Warren police at 413-436-9595, Ext. 0 and ask to speak to the on-duty officer. Police are also asking people who live in the area and have surveillance cameras to check for any footage from the time of the incident that could prove useful to the investigation.