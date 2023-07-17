North End restaurant owner wanted for attempted murder after shooting outside popular bakery

North End restaurant owner Patrick Mendoza is still on the run, wanted for attempted murder, after police say he opened fire in the neighborhood last week. NBC 10 Boston is now learning more about the man he allegedly fired at, and according to court documents, it is a man Mendoza had been feuding with for years.

Boston police said surveillance video shows the moment Mendoza opened fire outside of Modern Pastry last week. The victim was not hurt, but according to the police report, Mendoza was aiming at another North End resident and the two have a history.

Joanna Abbondanza knows both of them and said she is well aware of the ongoing feud.

“They were both instigating each other for many years. We’re talking 20 years. When is something going to be let go,” Abbondanza said.

According to court documents obtained by NBC1 0 Boston, Patrick Mendoza was found guilty of assault and battery for attacking the same man with a glass bottle back in 2019. The incident report said the fight started as a traffic dispute between the victim and Mendoza’s brother, Frank Mendoza. Patrick Mendoza’s probation in that case was set to end the day before the latest shooting.

The victim was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, after he was accused of flashing a firearm at Frank Mendoza. That case was later dropped.

“I just think the emotions got so high that it got to this point,” Abbondanza said.

Calls to the Mendoza family and the restaurants they own in Boston’s North End have not been returned. Those who know Patrick Mendoza hope that he turns himself in.

“Being on the run isn’t going to help you. It’s not helping your family,” Abbondanza said.