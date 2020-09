A teenager who had been reported missing from police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, has been located safely.

Jada Carlson, 14, of North Attleboro, was last seen leaving a home in Attleboro at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, local police said.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted that she had been located.

"Thank you to all that shared or provided information," police tweeted.