Police were called to the scene of a ‘mass killing.' It was a yoga class meditating

The Seascape Cafe, located inside the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, detailed the incident in a lengthy Facebook post

A yoga class in the United Kingdom was interrupted by a swarm of officers after a concerned citizen mistook people lying on the floor meditating for a "mass killing" in the building.

The Seascape Cafe, located inside the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, detailed the incident in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday.

According to the post, officers rushed to the observatory on Wednesday with their sirens blaring, only to find yogis quietly meditating.

"If any one heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonard’s at 9:30pm last night then please be reassured…." the cafe wrote. "They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building. Having seen several people laying on the floor….Which actually turned out to be the Yoga Class in meditation."

Yoga teacher Millie Laws, who led the class at Seascape, noted in a post that a dog walker "mistook the scene for a ritual mass murder."

"My heart goes out to the people who thought I was a murderer but I can assure you I just hold space for deep relaxation," Laws quipped.

The cafe regularly hosts yoga classes in the evenings and advised the general public to not worry, "We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs."

Lincolnshire police said the person who made the call did so "with good intentions."

