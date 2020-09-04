food & drink

Pour House Landlord Has a Plan to Reopen

By Catherine Carlock, Boston Business Journal Real Estate Editor

NBC Universal, Inc.

It may not be last call for The Pour House Bar & Grill after all.

Charles M. Talanian, the principal owner of the real-estate firm which owns the Pour House, told the Boston Business Journal he’s negotiating to buy out his business partners and reopen the bar, hopefully with some of the same staff.

The leases for both Pour House at 907 Boylston St. and Lir at 903 Boylston St. were up in 2024. Talanian planned to connect the buildings and develop around 60,000 square feet of either office or residential space above. But the coronavirus pandemic fast-forwarded those plans.

[Read more in the Boston Business Journal.]

