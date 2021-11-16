President Biden to Tout Infrastructure Bill During NH Visit

President Joe Biden will be in New Hampshire on Tuesday to tout the bipartisan infrastructure deal he signed into law this week.

He is scheduled to fly into Manchester-Boston Regional Airport around 12:55 p.m. He will then travel to Woodstock, where he will visit the Pemigewasset River Bridge and discuss how the infrastructure deal "will help repair and rebuild the nation's roads and bridges." Built in 1939, the bridge has been on the state’s “red list” since 2014 because of its poor condition. Biden is expected to speak at 2:25 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

From there, he will travel back to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and is scheduled to fly back to Washington, D.C., around 4:45 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu, who has been critical of the president of late, said in a statement that he will welcome Biden to New Hampshire at the airport. Sununu has criticized Biden's workplace vaccine mandate and also said he sent a letter to the president on Tuesday about some of the challenges facing the Granite State.

“Ensuring that roads get built, bridges get repaired, and drinking water gets improved will be even more challenging given the economic challenges Washington seems oblivious to,” Sununu said.

Under the funding formula in the bill, New Hampshire will receive $1.1 billion for federal-aid highways and $225 million for bridges, the White House said.

President Joe Biden is heading to New England a day after signing a huge infrastructure bill that allocates $9 billion for projects in Massachusetts.

Congress passed the $1 trillion infrastructure package two weeks ago. The White House has said the new law will reach virtually every corner of the country and the investments will add about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade.

Biden signed the bill on Monday, marking the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more. Here’s a look at some key improvements that will be made to America’s infrastructure.

The legislation includes about $550 billion in new funding for transportation, utilities and broadband. It also invests $110 billion into roads, bridges and other major projects, directs $66 billion toward passenger and freight rail and $39 billion into public transit.

The bill will invest $65 billion in expanding broadband access. It will put $55 billion into water systems, including lead pipe replacements. The legislation also includes a provision for cryptocurrency tax reporting.

Lawmakers have tried and failed for years to pass such a comprehensive bill to upgrade the nation's utilities and surface transportation infrastructure. The White House and many other leading Democrats say the bill will ease pesky supply-chain disruptions and keep prices from soaring even higher.

While 13 House Republicans helped the bill clear the chamber, its fate had been uncertain for much of the fall. Fierce debate between progressive and centrist Democrats, which centered on the bill's passage in tandem with the separate Build Back Better plan, threatened to derail the infrastructure plan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.